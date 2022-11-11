The Bahamas Securities Commission (BSC), the nation’s securities regulator, on Nov. 10 halted FTX’s registration and decided to freeze the assets of FTX Digital Markets (FDM) and “related parties.”

The BSC has now revoked the FTX directors’ authority and said that in order to “to preserve assets and stabilize the company.” it was wise to place FTX into a provisional liquidation.

FTX asset freeze in Bahamas: All transactions suspended

The BSC said in a statement that it was aware of public statements indicating that clients’ money were mishandled, mismanaged, and/or moved to Alameda Research.

Alameda is a trading firm founded by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. A leaked balance sheet from the firm revealed that it held large amounts of the FTX exchange’s native token, FTX Token (FTT), and rumors that it was funding trades with FTX user funds led to a “bank-run” on FTX, resulting in a liquidity crisis for the exchange.

Liquidity crisis

The Bahamian Supreme Court stated that it will collaborate with the liquidator to “obtain the best possible outcome for the customers and other stakeholders of FTX.”

The FTX situation has also piqued the interest of US authorities, with House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters advocating for increased consumer protection and regulatory control of cryptocurrency trading platforms.

Following the appointment of a provisional liquidator, the country’s supreme court ruled that no FDM assets, client assets, or trust assets held by FDM might be transferred, assigned, or used in any other way without the written consent of the provisional liquidator.