The weekend hack on FTX is being associated with the high insider who may have mistakenly divulged their identity, according to at least one blockchain expert.

Hacken shares interesting details about FTX hack

In an interview with CoinDesk TV on Monday, Dyma Budorin, co-founder and CEO of blockchain security auditing firm Hacken, said that the attacker “had access to all the cold wallet storages which he exploited.”

“He made a stupid mistake,” Budorin commented.

Hacken investigated blockchain transactions and revealed that the looter repeatedly attempted to transmit tether (USDT) stablecoin on the Tron blockchain but failed, owing to a shortage of TRX, the Tron network’s native currency, in the wallet to pay transaction fees. To conceal the transaction, the looter sent 500 TRX to the compromised wallet address using their verified personal account on crypto exchange Kraken.

A rookie error

Because of Kraken’s “know-your-customer” or KYC rules, which are a component of anti-money-laundering compliance requirements, the exchange was aware of the owner of the personal wallet from which the TRX was received. The exchange was able to identify the person who utilized the exploit thanks to this information.

According to Budorin, Hacken notified Kraken’s security team about the transaction right away.

“We know the identity of the user,” Nick Percoco, chief security officer of crypto exchange Kraken, said in a tweet Saturday.

Over $600 million in digital assets exited the exchange’s wallets in a flurry of withdrawals as a result of the FTX exploit on Friday night.