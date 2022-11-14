After FTX’s abrupt demise, Elon Musk, the new chief of Twitter, declared on the platform that he had never trusted Sam Bankman-Fried, who had left his position as FTX’s CEO on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Elon Musk not interested in meeting Sam Bankman-Fried

Bankman-Fried was eager to contribute to the development of a blockchain-based Twitter. Despite his stance on cryptocurrencies, Musk turned down that proposal.

“Blockchain Twitter isn’t possible,” Musk reportedly told his banker, Michael Grimes from Morgan Stanley.

In March, Bankman-Fried reached out to Musk through their intermediaries to indicate his interest in investing in Musk’s bid for Twitter. Musk’s text messages were released as part of a legal lawsuit in September.

Expressing doubts

Grimes told Musk at the time that Bankman-Fried was offering “at least $3 billion” to help Musk buy Twitter and that he wanted to talk about the possibilities of “social media blockchain integration.”

“Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?” Musk questioned Grimes at the time.

On Friday night, a well-known account that posts internal emails from the IT sector tweeted out the conversation once more, while Crypto Twitter had a field day reviewing recent events involving Bankman-Fried.

Musk tweeted in response, “Accurate. He set off my bs detector, which is why I did not think he had $3B.”

Musk officially took over Twitter on October 27.

According to a news release shared on Twitter, FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy “to begin an orderly process to review and monetize assets for the benefit of all global stakeholders.”