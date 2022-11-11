Sam Bankman-Fried advised FTX.com investors on a call that his cryptocurrency exchange faced an $8 billion shortfall and needed to raise rescue financing in the form of debt, equity, or a mix of the two, an anonymous but credible source revealed.

FTX’s $8 billion shortfall

The source added that FTX does not only face a deficit but also require $4 billion to be sustainable, thus FTX is looking to get rescue financing.

In his Twitter thread, the 30-year-old FTX.com CEO said: “I’m sorry. That’s the biggest thing. I f—d up, and should have done better.”

He added that the firm is doing everything to raise liquidity.

“I can’t make any promises about that. But I’m going to try. And give anything I have to if that will make it work,” his thread read.

Kraken on the rescue?

Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange was formerly seen as the industry’s savior and purchased failing crypto firms, including Celsius Network and Voyager. But now the cryptocurrency exchange is on the verge of collapse.

Several large financial organizations, including BlackRock and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, invested in FTX and now these asset managers may be impacted by FTX’s collapse.

According to another source, FTX has reached out to the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken as a possible rescue partner.

Customers and investors may be left with nothing if FTX cannot keep up. In the previous week, the native token FTT currency has decreased in value by over 85%, to $3.40 based on CoinMarketCap data.