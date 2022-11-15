Legislators or federal agencies themselves will almost definitely implement serious regulatory adjustments as a result of the FTX implosion.

FTX declared bankruptcy last Friday, just days after halting withdrawals and a little over a week after it came to light that Alameda Research, a sister company of FTX, had an abnormally large amount of FTT, an exchange token created by FTX, on its financial report.

Crypto regulatory push amid FTX implosion

Lawmakers from both political parties in the US Congress are calling for more action as a result of the crash. Ron Hammond of the Blockchain Association claims that some senators are even considering setting hearing dates for the end of the year.

FTX is the subject of ongoing or new investigations by the US Department of Justice, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the Bahamas Financial Crimes Investigation Branch, the Bahamas Securities Commission, and other state and federal organizations.

Major downfall

Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted on Nov. 7, a few days after CoinDesk published its initial article on Alameda’s balance sheet, “FTX has enough to cover all client holdings.”

He even claimed that a competitor (Binance) was responsible for spreading allegations about his company’s insolvency, but that “assets are fine.”

After that week, he tweeted that FTX.US was also fine and fully liquid. After a few hours, FTX.US informed users that withdrawals might be suspended.