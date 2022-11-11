OpenSea revealed that it would continue to impose NFT royalties for their creators after the world’s biggest NFT marketplace in terms of trade volume received criticisms for its previous plan.

In its Twitter thread, OpenSea said that they sought guidance from their community to understand the perspectives from creators, collectors, and builders that would help them “make sense of trends and behaviors we were observing.”

NFT royalties cancellation receives backlash

OpenSea also added, with data it presented on Twitter, that in the early week of November, “almost half of the creator fees set by the top 20 collections were ignored. This amounts to well over $1M for creators left on the table.”

Usually, the NFT artist or creator determines the royalty rate, which is normally between 5% and 10% of the secondary selling price and OpenSea was eyeing to review its stance on the enforcement of creator royalty fees on NFTs since several competing markets rejected such payments or made them optional for traders to pay.

However, the idea to stop enforcing royalties did not sit well with many prominent creators.

OpenSea hears NFT creators ‘loud and clear’

A famous streetwear brand, The Hundreds, even canceled its plan to drop its second NFT collection, Badam Bomb Squad, on OpenSea this week.

In its statement posted on Twitter, The Hundreds said: “We hope that this statement adds pressure to all of the marketplaces to uphold the Web3 ethos.”

It added: “But most of all, may it be a reminder to them, to you, and the world that the artists are always in control.”

OpenSea, still in its Twitter thread, stated: “We were looking for your feedback, and we heard it, loud and clear.”