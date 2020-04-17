Rihanna sends ventilator to his COVID-19 positive father in Barbados

Rihanna’s father tested positive for COVID-19 and his daughter was quick to help him.

In an interview with The Sun, Ronald Fenty revealed that his daughter, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, shipped to his home in Barbados, Caribbean a ventilator to help him fight the virus.

He said that after he learned about his diagnosis, Rihanna made sure to check in on him every day.

“She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done,” the 66-year old father said.

He thought he was going to die

The superstar’s father also revealed that he really thought he was going to die. According to him, his symptoms were so unbearable that he had to make sure to say “I love you” to the “Diamonds” singer.

“I got a fever up inside of my nose. I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever,” he recalled.

“I feared the worst. I thought I was going to die, honestly.”

Because of his deadly condition, Rihanna made sure to do everything that she can including sending over the machine and other resources, which are not always accessible.

Ronald said that his singer-entrepreneur daughter gave him “more than” he needed to battle the fatal virus.

Fortunately, it turned out that Ronald didn’t need it as he revealed that he had not used the ventilator during his admission in Paragon Isolation Center where he stayed for two weeks.

Surviving the COVID-19

After 14 days in the isolation center, Ronald was finally declared virus-free. He is now back in his St. James home which Rihanna had bought for him.

Ronald has also delivered an important message to the public: “I want everybody to stay home. This is a serious situation.”

He also made a call for their local government to take precautionary measures including “shutting down.”

So far, only three have died in the country due to the coronavirus.

Rihanna team up to raise funds

According to Billboard, Rihanna’s father isn’t the only one whom she helped. She also teamed up with Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation (SCF) and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to support global COVID-19 rapid response efforts through joint grants.

The latest projected amount of the funds is now at over $6.2 million. It will be benefiting the marginalized population in the United States specifically in New Orleans, New York, and Puerto Rico.

They are also helping international communities, giving grants to Team Humanity, Doctors Without Borders, Direct Relief and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

